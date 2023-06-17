KNOE Saturday Evening Forecast: Severe Threat Elevated for Saturday and Sunday

with Jake Lambright
By Jake Lambright
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Strong to severe storms are possible throughout the ArkLaMiss this evening and overnight. The threat will continue through Sunday night. Areas near and north of I-20 are currently outlined in an ENHANCED (level 3 of 5) risk for severe weather. The remainder of the ArkLaMiss remains under a SLIGHT (level 2 of 5) risk for severe weather. Damaging winds and large hail will be the primary threats with storms on the strong to severe side, however, an isolated tornado or two cannot be entirely ruled out.

Saturday's Severe Weather Outlook
Saturday's Severe Weather Outlook(Max)
Saturday Storm Threats
Saturday Storm Threats(Max)

Tonight: A few isolated showers and storms are possible this evening. Mostly cloudy skies are expected overnight tonight. Low temperatures will fall into the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30%. A stray storm or two may be severe.

Tomorrow: Showers and thunderstorms are likely throughout the day. Some storms may be severe. High temperatures will be hot once again, reaching the low 90s. Chance of rain 60%.

Juneteenth: Mostly sunny skies are expected. High temperatures will be HOT, reaching the low-mid 90s. Make sure to stay hydrated and wear plenty of sunscreen if you are spending time outdoors!

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies are expected. High temperatures will reach the low 90s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies are expected. High temperatures will top out in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies are expected. An isolated shower or storm will be possible. High temperatures will be cooler, reaching the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20%.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies are expected. An isolated shower or storm will be possible. High temperatures will be cooler, reaching the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20%.

