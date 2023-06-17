KNOE Friday Evening Forecast: Severe Weather and Hot Temperatures Possible This Weekend

A line of destructive thunderstorms moved through the ArkLaMiss early this morning, causing lots of damage throughout the area. This complex of storms caused damage across Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida. Unfortunately, we are not done with the potential for severe weather yet. More severe weather is possible through this weekend. You can stay prepared and weather aware by downloading our free KNOE Weather app. In addition to the potential for severe weather, lots of heat and high feels-like temperatures will be possible throughout the week.

Tonight: A few isolated showers and storms are possible this evening. Mostly cloudy skies are expected overnight tonight. Low temperatures will fall into the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30%.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies are expected during the day. Storms will move in during the overnight hours. A few storms may be severe during the overnight hours. High temperatures will reach the mid 90s, with feels-like temperatures reaching the upper 90s to low 100s. Chance of rain 50% after 7PM.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms are likely throughout the day. Some storms may be severe. High temperatures will be hot once again, reaching the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50%.

Juneteenth: Mostly sunny skies are expected. An isolated shower or storm will be possible. High temperatures will be HOT, reaching the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20%.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies are expected. An isolated shower or storm will be possible. High temperatures will be HOT, reaching the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20%.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies are expected. An isolated shower or storm will be possible. High temperatures will top out in the low 90s. Chance of rain 20%.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies are expected. An isolated shower or storm will be possible. High temperatures will be cooler, reaching the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30%.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.