Entergy releases estimated restoration times for power outages

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Entergy has released the following estimated restoration times for power outages from Thursday night’s severe storms.

Entergy says notes due to the forecasted storms in the region over the next two days, these restoration times are subject to change.

Caldwell Parish:

Majority of customers: 7 p.m. Saturday, June 17

Remaining customers in hard-hit areas: Sunday, June 18

Concordia Parish:

Majority of customers: 10 a.m. Saturday, June 17

Remaining customers in hard-hit areas: Sunday, June 18

East Carroll Parish:

Majority of customers: 6 p.m. Saturday, June 17

Remaining customers in hard-hit areas: Sunday, June 18

Franklin Parish:

Majority of customers: 10 a.m. Saturday, June 17

Remaining customers in hard-hit areas: Sunday, June 18

Jackson Parish:

Majority of customers: 5 p.m., Sunday, June 18

Remaining customers in hard-hit areas: Monday, June 19

Lasalle Parish:

Majority of customers: 7 p.m. Saturday, June 17

Remaining customers in hard-hit areas: Sunday, June 18

Lincoln Parish:

Majority of customers: 10 p.m. Saturday, June 17

Remaining customers in hard-hit areas: Sunday, June 18

Madison Parish:

Majority of customers: 6 p.m. Saturday, June 17

Remaining customers in hard-hit areas: Sunday, June 18

Morehouse Parish:

Majority of customers: 6 p.m. Saturday, June 17

Remaining customers in hard-hit areas: Sunday, June 18

Ouachita Parish:

Majority of customers: 6 p.m. Saturday, June 17

Remaining customers in hard-hit areas: Sunday, June 18

Richland Parish:

Majority of customers: 6 p.m. Saturday, June 17

Remaining customers in hard-hit areas: Sunday, June 18

Tensas Parish:

Majority of customers: 6 p.m. Saturday, June 17

Remaining customers in hard-hit areas: Sunday, June 18

Union Parish:

Majority of customers: 10 p.m. Saturday, June 17

Remaining customers in hard-hit areas: Sunday, June 18

Webster Parish:

Majority of customers: 6 p.m. Sunday, June 18

Remaining customers in hard-hit areas: Monday, June 19

West Carroll Parish:

Majority of customers: 6 p.m. Saturday, June 17

Remaining customers in hard-hit areas: Sunday, June 18

Winn Parish:

Majority of customers: 5 p.m. Sunday, June 18

Remaining customers in hard-hit areas: Monday, June 19

