Ville Platte man accused of using battery to shock fish on Red River

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
An Evangeline Parish man is accused of using a battery to shock fish and catch them on the Red...
An Evangeline Parish man is accused of using a battery to shock fish and catch them on the Red River. Brandon Theriot, 37, of Ville Platte, was cited for taking fish illegally.(Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries)

Rapides Parish, LA (KPLC) - An Evangeline Parish man is accused of using a battery to shock fish and catch them on the Red River.

Brandon Theriot, 37, of Ville Platte, along with another person in the boat, Regan Theriot, 32, also of Ville Platte, were cited by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents for alleged fishing violations in Rapides Parish.

Brandon Theriot was cited for taking fish illegally and Regan Theriot was cited for angling without a license.

During a compliance check on the Red River, agents found two catfish in the boat, then found a line leading to a 12-volt battery under Brandon Theriot’s seat, according to Adam Einck, spokesman for the LDWF. The battery was connected to a can of smokeless tobacco.

Einck said Theriot admitted to using the electrical device to shock and catch the catfish.

Agents seized the device and released the catfish back into the water.

Taking fish illegally brings a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail. Angling without a license brings up to a $50 fine.

Agents involved in the case are Sgt. James Bruce and Agent Lane Causey.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tree down on N. 3rd St. knocking down power lines
Power outages, storm damage reported following ArkLaMiss severe weather
Information from all La. driver’s licenses likely taken in hack, governor’s office announces
Longtime supporter of the Miss Louisiana pageant, Patti Rigal, has died
Miss Louisiana Organization mourning long-time friend during pageant week
“Actually, it feels like to me a slap in the face. What we have now is a decreased amount."
Louisiana legislators cut proposed teacher pay raise in budget
Addyson Rudd, 8, died less than a week after having her tonsils removed.
8-year-old dies after simple hospital procedure; family donates organs

Latest News

NELA water system boil advisories, updated 6/16
Alana Cooper has been honored with a prestigious award in recognition of her industry leadership.
Discover Monroe-West Monroe CEO honored for industry leadership
Hunter Biden (second from right), who is engaged in a heated paternity and child support case,...
Hunter Biden gives deposition in child support case
CYBER ATTACK: How to freeze your credit
La. security officials explain cyber attack (Full News Conference)