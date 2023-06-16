Power outages, storm damage reported following ArkLaMiss severe weather

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - There are reports of power outages along with storm damage following severe weather in the ArkLaMiss on June 16.

Power Outages:

There have been reports of power outages in Eros and Calhoun. There are numerous power lines down in Ouachita Parish associated with several downed trees.

Entergy is reporting the following parish outages:

1,093 - Caldwell

35 - Catahoula

52 - Franklin

2,390 - Jackson

693 - LaSalle

1,207 - Lincoln

146 - Morehouse

99,685 - Ouachita

1,526 - Richland

493 - Union

1,894 - Winn

Trees Down:

There are trees down on Hwy 84 west between Natchitoches and Winnfield. There are also trees down in Winnfield near the Rec. There was a report of a tree on a vehicle on Hwy 167 south of Bernice. No injuries have been reported, but the driver is trapped and authorities are en route. There is a tree down on Hwy 151 near Fawn Dr. (Union and Ouachita Parish line)

Burt Green with the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office says they are getting an overwhelming number of calls reporting downed trees in the area. He says many of them are in the Downsville and Point area. There are also several state highways with trees across them.

Union Parish Sheriff’s Office says to avoid these areas as trees are down and may involve downed power lines:

Hwy 15 South at Arthur McDaniel Rd - Downsville

Hwy 15 South at Boy Scout Camp - Downsville

Hwy 552 between Point and Parish Line end (multiple locations) - Downsville

Hwy 551 between Walnut Ln. and the Parish Line (multiple locations) - Downsville

McLeon Rd. - Downsville

Hudson Rd. near Tech Dr. - Farmerville

Scott’s Hideaway Rd. - Farmerville (cut off from Hwy 2 - impassable in/out)

Poland Crossing Rd. - Bernice

Hwy 167 near L Albritton Rd. - Bernice

Double Bridges Rd. - Bernice

Glenn Springfield with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office says they have had reports of trees down on the 4100 block of Hwy 139, Horseshoe Lake Rd. at Moon Lake Rd., Russel at Hodge Watson, Tanglewood Subdivision, Winnfield Rd., Geln Acres Rd. at Strozier, Red Cut Rd. and Griggs Rd.

If you need to drive, be cautious as there will be emergency crews working to clear roadways and restore power.

