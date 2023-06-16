Power outages, storm damage reported following ArkLaMiss severe weather

Tree down on N. 3rd St. knocking down power lines
Tree down on N. 3rd St. knocking down power lines(Source: KNOE - Jake Lambright)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - There are reports of power outages along with storm damage following severe weather in the ArkLaMiss on June 16.

Power Outages:

There have been reports of power outages in Eros and Calhoun. There are numerous power lines down in Ouachita Parish associated with several downed trees.

Entergy is reporting the following parish outages:

  • 1,093 - Caldwell
  • 35 - Catahoula
  • 52 - Franklin
  • 2,390 - Jackson
  • 693 - LaSalle
  • 1,207 - Lincoln
  • 146 - Morehouse
  • 99,685 - Ouachita
  • 1,526 - Richland
  • 493 - Union
  • 1,894 - Winn

Trees Down:

There are trees down on Hwy 84 west between Natchitoches and Winnfield. There are also trees down in Winnfield near the Rec. There was a report of a tree on a vehicle on Hwy 167 south of Bernice. No injuries have been reported, but the driver is trapped and authorities are en route. There is a tree down on Hwy 151 near Fawn Dr. (Union and Ouachita Parish line)

Burt Green with the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office says they are getting an overwhelming number of calls reporting downed trees in the area. He says many of them are in the Downsville and Point area. There are also several state highways with trees across them.

Union Parish Sheriff’s Office says to avoid these areas as trees are down and may involve downed power lines:

  • Hwy 15 South at Arthur McDaniel Rd - Downsville
  • Hwy 15 South at Boy Scout Camp - Downsville
  • Hwy 552 between Point and Parish Line end (multiple locations) - Downsville
  • Hwy 551 between Walnut Ln. and the Parish Line (multiple locations) - Downsville
  • McLeon Rd. - Downsville
  • Hudson Rd. near Tech Dr. - Farmerville
  • Scott’s Hideaway Rd. - Farmerville (cut off from Hwy 2 - impassable in/out)
  • Poland Crossing Rd. - Bernice
  • Hwy 167 near L Albritton Rd. - Bernice
  • Double Bridges Rd. - Bernice

Glenn Springfield with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office says they have had reports of trees down on the 4100 block of Hwy 139, Horseshoe Lake Rd. at Moon Lake Rd., Russel at Hodge Watson, Tanglewood Subdivision, Winnfield Rd., Geln Acres Rd. at Strozier, Red Cut Rd. and Griggs Rd.

If you need to drive, be cautious as there will be emergency crews working to clear roadways and restore power.

DOWNLOAD: KNOE Weather app

SUBMIT PHOTOS: Share photos and videos of weather across the ArkLaMiss

Check back to this story and KNOE’s website to remain up-to-date as new reports continue to emerge.

DOWNLOAD: KNOE News App

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Longtime supporter of the Miss Louisiana pageant, Patti Rigal, has died
Miss Louisiana Organization mourning long-time friend during pageant week
Info from all Louisiana driver’s licenses likely taken in hack, governor’s office announces
“Actually, it feels like to me a slap in the face. What we have now is a decreased amount."
Louisiana legislators cut proposed teacher pay raise in budget
Addyson Rudd, 8, died less than a week after having her tonsils removed.
8-year-old dies after simple hospital procedure; family donates organs
KNOE Late Thursday Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast: Severe Weather Threats Tonight

Latest News

OPSO SCAT arrests attempted murder suspect, 2 others during traffic stop
OPSO SCAT arrests attempted murder suspect, 2 others during traffic stop
NELA water system boil advisories, updated 6/16
27 contestants competed in different categories in hopes of winning the title of Miss Louisiana.
Miss Louisiana Pageant preliminary competition night one
Miss Lousiana Preliminary Competition - June 15