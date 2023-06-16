OPSO SCAT arrests attempted murder suspect, 2 others during traffic stop

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Deputies with Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office SCAT initiated a traffic stop on June 15 where they arrested Oterrance Matthews, Stephyium Burks and Tavarius Cooks. The traffic stop was located on Orange St. in Monroe.

During the stop, Matthews attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended. Deputies recovered a Glock handgun, an AR-style rifle and an AK 47 rifle from the vehicle.

Cooks was arrested on the charges of illegal carrying of a firearm in the presence of narcotics, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and interfering with an arrest. Burks was arrested on the charge of interfering with an arrest.

Matthews was initially arrested on the charges of interfering, resisting arrest, illegal carrying of weapons in the presence of narcotics and possession of CDS I. During booking, deputies found Matthews had several outstanding felony warrants for attempted second-degree murder, cyberstalking, aggravated flight from an officer and domestic abuse battery by strangulation for which he was also charged.

