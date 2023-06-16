Miss Louisiana Pageant preliminary competition night one

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Miss Louisiana Pageant started off with a bang at the Jack Howard Theater for the first night of the preliminary competition on June 15.

27 contestants competed in on-stage question, talent, health and fitness and evening wear.

The preliminary scholarship winners are:

• Preliminary Evening Wear $500 Scholarship: Contestant #22, Makenzie Scroggs (Miss Natchitoches City of Lights)

• Preliminary Alpha Evening Wear $250 Scholarship: Contestant #18, Olivia Grace George (Miss Union Parish)

• Preliminary Talent $1,000 Scholarship: Contestant #13, Jourdan Waddell (Miss Louisiana Watermelon Festival)

• Preliminary Alpha Talent $500 Scholarship: Contestant #7, Leslie Hobgood (Miss University of Louisiana Monroe)

Congratulations to all the winners of the preliminary competition.

The competition will continue June 16 at 7:30 for the second night of the preliminary competition.

Be sure to tune in to KNOE 8 News at 8 pm on June 17 to find out who won Miss Louisiana 2023.

