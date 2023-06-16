LIVE: OMV news conference, update on cyber attack

Louisiana OMV
Louisiana OMV(Source: Louisiana OMV)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is holding a news conference to explain the cyber attack and the best steps to take to protect your identity.

To keep up with the YouTube live, check out the video below, or follow the link here.

Remember to subscribe to KNOE’s YouTube channel to get updates and notifications.

RELATED STORY: Information from all La. driver’s licenses likely taken in hack, governor’s office announces

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Longtime supporter of the Miss Louisiana pageant, Patti Rigal, has died
Miss Louisiana Organization mourning long-time friend during pageant week
WATCH LIVE: Information from all La. driver’s licenses likely taken in hack, governor’s office announces
“Actually, it feels like to me a slap in the face. What we have now is a decreased amount."
Louisiana legislators cut proposed teacher pay raise in budget
Addyson Rudd, 8, died less than a week after having her tonsils removed.
8-year-old dies after simple hospital procedure; family donates organs
KNOE Friday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Friday Morning Forecast: Severe Weather Threats Continue this Weekend

Latest News

WATCH LIVE: Information from all La. driver’s licenses likely taken in hack, governor’s office announces
NELA water system boil advisories, updated 6/16
La. security officials explain cyber attack
Tree down on N. 3rd St. knocking down power lines
Power outages, storm damage reported following ArkLaMiss severe weather