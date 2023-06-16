LDAF arrests Jonesville man for setting fire at cemetery, causing wildfires

Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry(Source: Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Forestry Enforcement Officers with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry arrested William Ogden Alexander, 32, of Jonesville, on June 8 for setting fires at a cemetery in Catahoula Parish.

Officers said Alexander set fire to the cemetery property on two separate days that spread into the woods resulting in a half-acre wildfire. Local Volunteer Fire Departments and LDAF Forestry Fire Eradication Units were dispatched to extinguish the flames.

Alexander was located by LDAF after being seen at the scene of the fire. Alexander was arrested on one count of simple arson and two counts of possession of a controlled, dangerous substance. He was transported to Catahoula Parish Jail where he is being held on a $30,000 bond.

