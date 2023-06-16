KNOE Friday Noon Forecast: Severe Weather Threats Continue this Weekend

Destructive thunderstorms caused widespread damage in the ArkLaMiss early this morning. Unfortunately, severe weather threats will continue today and this weekend. Most of our storms for today and this weekend will be isolated in nature. A bigger complex of storms is expected to arrive in the region late Saturday night into the early morning hours on Sunday. The heat will also be building in, and heat advisories are likely to continue this weekend. Stay hydrated, and take care of yourself!

Today: Isolated rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible later in the day, with rain chances at 50%. Daytime highs will reach the low 90s, but it will feel more like the low 100s.

Tonight: Scattered storms will remain possible in the region, with rain chances at 30%. Lows will drop into the low and mid 70s.

Tomorrow: A hot day as temperatures will be on the climb. If you plan to be outside, make sure to drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks in the shade. Highs will peak in the mid and upper 90s. A strong to severe line of storms is expected to develop in the region after midnight.

Sunday: Storms will roll through during the early morning hours, but are expected to gradually clear out. Hot conditions are sticking around as skies become mostly sunny, and highs climb to the upper 90s. Rain chances will be 40%.

Monday, Juneteenth: If you are planning to head to any Juneteenth events, make sure to grab a water bottle and stay hydrated. Highs will climb to the mid and upper 90s under sunny skies. Rain chances will be low.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and hot with another day of highs in the mid and upper 90s. An isolated thunderstorm or two is possible, with rain chances at 10%.

Wednesday: Another hot one as highs climb into the mid and upper 90s. Skies will be partly cloudy around the region.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances are 30%. Highs will peak in the low and mid 90s.

