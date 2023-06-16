Jacob’s Law signed by Gov. Edwards makes life jacket beacons mandatory for offshore workers

We looked into the status of Jacob's Law, which would require beacons on lifejackets in helicopters.
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A bill popularly known as Jacob’s Law, which requires location detector beacons on life jackets for offshore workers, has been signed into law by Gov. John Bel Edwards.

The bill was enacted in 2011 but was never enforced because the $2,000 beacons were not cost-effective. Today the beacons cost around $200.

The new law will take effect on Jan. 1, 2024, to give companies enough time to make the necessary changes.

The act is named Jacob’s Law after Jacob Matt, of Jennings. Matt was one of four people killed in a helicopter crash in 2008, but his body wasn’t found until about five later.

The law came back to light after Seacor Power, a lift boat, capsized south of Port Fourchon in April 2021. Seven of the 19 crewmen aboard were never found.

