Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Department continues to recover roadways from overnight storm

By Kenya Ross
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JONESBORO, La. (KNOE) - The Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Department is working to make all roadways clear.

Since Friday morning, first responders have been working to recover roads. They’ve made progress clearing debris, with three out of the five roads that were closed are now open. Officials closed the following roads this morning:

Ed Barnes @ Hwy 4

Hwy 505 just passed Wyatt Manor

Hwy 144 near Ziegler Church Road

South Hudson near Clarence Street in Jonesboro

Beech Springs Road @ Beech Springs Baptist Church

According to the sheriff’s department’s Facebook page, they’re still working to recover Hwy. 505 past Wyatt Manor and Hwy. 146 near the Conn’s Store, which has one lane open.

Authorities say no injuries or deaths have been reported.

