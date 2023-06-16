Discover Monroe-West Monroe CEO honored for industry leadership

Alana Cooper has been honored with a prestigious award in recognition of her industry leadership.
By Madison Remrey
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Discover Monroe-West Monroe President/CEO Alana Cooper has been honored with a prestigious award in recognition of her work done in the destination organization industry.

Cooper is a 2023 recipient of the Destination Organization Leadership Award, which was created in 2017 by Destinations International to recognize those who have significantly impacted the destination organization industry as well as the communities they serve. Among one of the organization’s most prestigious awards, Cooper said she is thankful to be a recipient.

“It is an extreme honor to be recognized by Destinations International,” Cooper said. “I share this award with the team at Discover Monroe-West Monroe. It is always teamwork that makes our marketing organization one of the best. I have numerous ideas about ways to keep improving our work and the team keeps going above and beyond expectations. I am humbled and excited to be among the 2023 honorees and look forward to the Annual Meeting in July.”

Cooper has served at Discover Monroe-West Monroe’s President and CEO since 2005 and currently serves as the chairman for the Louisiana Travel Association. She is also a board member for the Monroe Chamber of Commerce.

For more information, call 318-387-5691 or visit monroe-westmonroe.org.

