CYBER ATTACK: How to freeze your credit

La. OMV is one of a still undetermined number of government entities, major businesses and organizations to be affected by the unprecedented MOVEit data breach
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana leaders are recommending that residents who have a state driver’s license, state identification card, or car registration take steps to protect hackers from accessing their credit.

One major step that is recommended is to freeze access to your credit information. Links to do that with all three credit bureaus are provided below. With your credit frozen, hackers will be unable to open credit accounts in your name.

Each credit bureau will give you confirmation that your credit freeze is successful
Each credit bureau will give you confirmation that your credit freeze is successful(WAFB)

Before applying for new credit in the future, you will need to “thaw” or unfreeze your credit.

OMV believes that all Louisianans with a state-issued driver’s license, ID, or car registration have likely had the following data exposed to the cyber attackers:

  • Name
  • Address
  • Social Security Number
  • Birthdate
  • Height
  • Eye Color
  • Driver’s License Number
  • Vehicle Registration Information
  • Handicap Placard Information

State leaders say they recommend all Louisianans take the following steps immediately:

1. Prevent Unauthorized New Account Openings or Loans and Monitor Your Credit

Individuals can freeze and unfreeze their credit for free, which stops others from opening new accounts and borrowing money in your name. Freezing your credit does not prevent the use of any existing credit cards or bank accounts. Freezing your credit may be done quickly online or by contacting the three major credit bureaus by phone:

ExperianEquifaxTransUnion
1-888-397-3742
www.experian.com/freeze		1-800-685-1111
www.equifax.com/personal/credit-report-services/credit-freeze/		(888) 909-8872
www.transunion.com/credit-freeze

Please also request and review your credit report from these agencies to look for suspicious activity.

2. Change All Passwords

As an additional precaution, consider changing all passwords for online accounts (examples: banking, social media, and healthcare portals) in the event your personal data was used to access these accounts. Utilize multi-factor authentication when able. Learn more about password protection at www.CISA.gov.

3. Protect Your Tax Refund and Returns with the Internal Revenue Service

To prevent someone else from filing returns or receiving your federal tax refund, request an “Identity Protection Pin” from the Internal Revenue Service by signing up at: https://www.irs.gov/identity-theft-fraud-scams/get-an-identity-protection-pin or calling the IRS at 1-800-829-1040.

4. Check your Social Security Benefits

All individuals who are eligible, applied for, and/or are receiving social security benefits (including disability), please consider registering for a ssa.gov account at https://www.ssa.gov/myaccount/ to stop others from stealing your benefits. If you suspect Social Security fraud, call the Office of Inspector General hotline at 1-800-269-0271, Social Security Administration at 1-800-772-1213 or file a complaint online at oig.ssa.gov.

5. Report Suspected Identity Theft

If you suspect any abnormal activity involving your data, including financial information, contact the Federal Trade Commission at 1-877-FTC-HELP or visit www.ReportFraud.FTC.gov immediately.

Additional tips on protecting your data and identity can be found at nextsteps.la.gov and www.IdentityTheft.gov.

