Sunflower Trail & Festival returns; new mural to be unveiled
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Experience miles of beautiful sunflowers, art, and music for free in Gilliam, Louisiana.
On June 17, the 24th Annual Sunflower Trail & Festival is returning, allowing visitors to experience the beauty of sunflowers and sunflower-themes festivities. The event is held at 12797 Main Street, Gilliam, Louisiana along a nationally recognized 136-mile Boom or Bust Byway and is presented by the Red River Crossroads Historical & Cultural Association.
Activities:
- Miles of sunflowers along Highway 3049, north of Shreveport
- Arts and crafts market
- Arts and crafts activities for children
- Food, including Main Street Restaurant, James Country Store, D&I Cafe and Deli
- Live music
- The Veterans Memorial in Belcher, Louisiana.
- Photography contest - Photos to be displayed at Gilliam Library, 12797 Main Street, Gilliam, Louisiana.
- Red River Crossroads Museum in Gilliam Library
A new mural by Shreveport artist Diane Long will be celebrated during the event.
Here is a sneak peek of the mural:
Follow the Sunflower Festival by visiting https://www.facebook.com/sunflowerfestivaltrail.
