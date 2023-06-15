Nutritional benefits of cherries with nutritionist Jen Avis

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Today is Thursday, and once again nutritionist Jen Avis joins Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about the healthy benefits of fruit. The fruit of the day is cherries. Avis says cherries have many health benefits; she says they help with Gout, are anti-inflammatory, packed with nutrients, can boost exercise recovery and may improve your quality of sleep.

Avis also gave us a recipe for a delicious and nutritious smoothie using cherries that she says is less than 300 calories.

Cherry Berry Smoothie:

1/2 cup of cherries

1/2 cup of strawberries

1/2 cup of milk (almond or coconut)

Splash of vanilla

1 scoop of protein powder

She says this smoothie is 240 calories, 30 grams of carbohydrates, and 31.5 grams of protein.

