Northeast Delta Human Services Authority hosts 2023 Opioid Summit

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Northeast Delta Human Services Authority hosted its 2023 Opioid Summit all day Thursday.

This year’s theme was, “Building Resilience for Recovery through Trauma-Informed Care,” and it was held at Bayou Pointe Student Event Center on ULM’s campus. Various behavioral health professionals and people who’ve lived with substance use disorders, who are actively in treatment and recovery, sat in together during the summit. Keynote speaker Diana Kelly, a licensed clinical social worker and a master clinical consultant, asked the audience one question during her trauma-informed training session: “What is something that made you feel good, today?”

Kara Etienne, Northeast Delta HSA’s opioid use prevention manager, says they’re educating attendees on the importance of understanding how trauma relates to addiction.

“A lot of people don’t understand what trauma is and how it impacts their substance use or their continued use, and it acts as a trigger,” says Etienne.

Etienne stated they’re helping people develop coping skills for when they begin to think about past traumatic life events.

“So we want to provide that education, so that if they know, ‘hey, something happened to me when I was younger or even as an adult,” says Etienne. “And understanding how it impacted them can help them better approach their treatment and understand how it functions as a trigger.”

The summit featured a panel discussion, topics on trauma-informed self-care and trends of the opioid epidemic for Louisiana and a mental health art exhibition.

The Louisiana Department of Health has further information on the dangers of opioids and how to locate treatment. Opioid treatment programs and office-based treatment providers can be found here.

