Miss Louisiana Organization mourning long-time friend during pageant week

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Just before the Miss Louisiana 2023 events kicked off, contestants and volunteers within the organization lost someone near and dear to their hearts. Patricia Regal, known as Patti, died on Sunday, June 11.

Patti was involved in local pageants and scholarship programs for 30 years. Those closest to her said they are sad she won’t be here for this week’s events.

”Patti was just always a bright light and always so positive and fun,” Jeanne Patterson said. “And someone that you would seek out because she would always make you feel better or see the humor in any situation. And going into this week of Miss Louisiana competition, it’s gonna be really hard not to have her here.”

Patti was a member of Pilot International, an organization dedicated to helping those suffering from traumatic brain injuries. Miss Louisiana 2021 Julia Williams shared her favorite memory of spending time at a Pilot International camp where she got to see Patti’s love and dedication in person.

”There’s something called Camp Fleur de Lis that they hold. I believe it’s every year. I think my most special memory is spending time with her there and getting to watch her touch the lives of people who really needed it, because those patients need that support system,” Williams said.

For the contestants and volunteers with the Miss Louisiana Organization, it’s a bittersweet week as they remember their long-time friend.

