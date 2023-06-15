Miss Louisiana Organization mourning long-time friend during pageant week

Longtime supporter of the Miss Louisiana pageant, Patti Rigal, has died
By Sophia Ridley
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Just before the Miss Louisiana 2023 events kicked off, contestants and volunteers within the organization lost someone near and dear to their hearts. Patricia Regal, known as Patti, died on Sunday, June 11.

Patti was involved in local pageants and scholarship programs for 30 years. Those closest to her said they are sad she won’t be here for this week’s events.

”Patti was just always a bright light and always so positive and fun,” Jeanne Patterson said. “And someone that you would seek out because she would always make you feel better or see the humor in any situation. And going into this week of Miss Louisiana competition, it’s gonna be really hard not to have her here.”

Patti was a member of Pilot International, an organization dedicated to helping those suffering from traumatic brain injuries. Miss Louisiana 2021 Julia Williams shared her favorite memory of spending time at a Pilot International camp where she got to see Patti’s love and dedication in person.

”There’s something called Camp Fleur de Lis that they hold. I believe it’s every year. I think my most special memory is spending time with her there and getting to watch her touch the lives of people who really needed it, because those patients need that support system,” Williams said.

For the contestants and volunteers with the Miss Louisiana Organization, it’s a bittersweet week as they remember their long-time friend.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There have been several reports of downed power lines and trees in the NELA area following...
Power outages, storm damage reported following ArkLaMiss severe weather
Authorities say 46-year-old Marta Elizeth Serrano-Alvarado and her 28-year-old daughter, Martha...
2 women arrested after 28-year-old enrolled at La. high school, pretending to be teen
Former President Donald Trump plead not guilty in the historical federal indictment
Sen. Bill Cassidy ‘concerned’ regarding Trump’s indictment
Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department have made an arrest in connection with a...
Police make arrest in connection with shooting caught on video, shared on social media
1 dead following crash near Monroe Civic Center
1 dead following crash near Monroe Civic Center

Latest News

Longtime supporter of the Miss Louisiana pageant, Patti Rigal, has died
Patti Rigal- Miss La supporter
Juneteenth National Independence. Jubilee Day.
Juneteenth 2023 celebrations happening around the ArkLaMiss
“Actually, it feels like to me a slap in the face. What we have now is a decreased amount."
Louisiana legislators cut proposed teacher pay raise in budget
“That’s one ingredient I always try to have to treat people nice... customer service, customer...
Feed Your Soul: A Serving of Hospitality and Customer Service