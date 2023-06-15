Louisiana legislators cut proposed teacher pay raise in budget

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - State legislators say they adjusted the proposed $3,000 per year pay raise for teachers in Louisiana.

Sandie Lollie, president of the Monroe Federation of Teachers, says they cut it, and it felt like an insult.

“Actually, it feels like to me a slap in the face. What we have now is a decreased amount,” said Lollie. " That’s left up to the district to decide who is going to get a stipend.”

Louisiana House Representative for District 14, Michael Echols, says lawmakers authorized a stipend in the budget to go to teachers. He says instead of a raise, money was paid to the teacher retirement system, thus reducing the state deficit, plus shifting the decision on raises to local school districts.

“Their thought process from being fiscally responsible,” said Echols. “We’re figuring out ways to take those one-time dollars and pay down debt with the intent of paying down in one particular strategy, paying down teacher retirement debt, which freed up resources for the locals to be able to give a reoccurring pay raise.”

Lollie says there is a teacher shortage, with schools not graduating as many educators. She says having a competitive salary could help bring more into the field.

“Nobody’s going into the field, and primarily it’s because of money, but other mitigating factors such as the discipline problems [and] such as standardized tests,” said Lollie. “And for the amount of money that they’re being paid, there are other professions that you could go into that would warrant a better salary.”

Echols says the legislature has given four raises in the past five years.

“In Louisiana, the average pay for a teacher is around $52,600 a year. Prior to this enhancement, we made this year that was back in 2021-22,” said Echols.

Lollie says keeping teachers in northeast Louisiana is difficult when other states offer better pay.

“Down the road is Arkansas. Many of us can go to those places and work and make on an average $10,000 more, depending on where you are,” said Lollie.

Echols says the pay raise in Arkansas came at a cost.

“What Arkansas, though, did is fundamentally transform how they deliver education. They gave kids now a choice. Now teachers get paid at a very reasonable rate when they come into their job. However, they also made they took away certain teacher protections as well,” said Echols.

Both sides say the focus of education in Louisiana is the future of the state’s children. Louisiana teacher pay ranks at 35th in the nation, with an average state pay of $52,000 per year.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.