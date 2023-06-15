Louisiana legislators cut proposed teacher pay raise in budget

“Actually, it feels like to me a slap in the face. What we have now is a decreased amount."
“Actually, it feels like to me a slap in the face. What we have now is a decreased amount."(KNOE)
By Charles Burkett
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - State legislators say they adjusted the proposed $3,000 per year pay raise for teachers in Louisiana.

Sandie Lollie, president of the Monroe Federation of Teachers, says they cut it, and it felt like an insult.

“Actually, it feels like to me a slap in the face. What we have now is a decreased amount,” said Lollie. " That’s left up to the district to decide who is going to get a stipend.”

Louisiana House Representative for District 14, Michael Echols, says lawmakers authorized a stipend in the budget to go to teachers. He says instead of a raise, money was paid to the teacher retirement system, thus reducing the state deficit, plus shifting the decision on raises to local school districts.

“Their thought process from being fiscally responsible,” said Echols. “We’re figuring out ways to take those one-time dollars and pay down debt with the intent of paying down in one particular strategy, paying down teacher retirement debt, which freed up resources for the locals to be able to give a reoccurring pay raise.”

Lollie says there is a teacher shortage, with schools not graduating as many educators. She says having a competitive salary could help bring more into the field.

“Nobody’s going into the field, and primarily it’s because of money, but other mitigating factors such as the discipline problems [and] such as standardized tests,” said Lollie. “And for the amount of money that they’re being paid, there are other professions that you could go into that would warrant a better salary.”

Echols says the legislature has given four raises in the past five years.

“In Louisiana, the average pay for a teacher is around $52,600 a year. Prior to this enhancement, we made this year that was back in 2021-22,” said Echols.

Lollie says keeping teachers in northeast Louisiana is difficult when other states offer better pay.

“Down the road is Arkansas. Many of us can go to those places and work and make on an average $10,000 more, depending on where you are,” said Lollie.

Echols says the pay raise in Arkansas came at a cost.

“What Arkansas, though, did is fundamentally transform how they deliver education. They gave kids now a choice. Now teachers get paid at a very reasonable rate when they come into their job. However, they also made they took away certain teacher protections as well,” said Echols.

Both sides say the focus of education in Louisiana is the future of the state’s children. Louisiana teacher pay ranks at 35th in the nation, with an average state pay of $52,000 per year.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There have been several reports of downed power lines and trees in the NELA area following...
Power outages, storm damage reported following ArkLaMiss severe weather
Authorities say 46-year-old Marta Elizeth Serrano-Alvarado and her 28-year-old daughter, Martha...
2 women arrested after 28-year-old enrolled at La. high school, pretending to be teen
Former President Donald Trump plead not guilty in the historical federal indictment
Sen. Bill Cassidy ‘concerned’ regarding Trump’s indictment
Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department have made an arrest in connection with a...
Police make arrest in connection with shooting caught on video, shared on social media
1 dead following crash near Monroe Civic Center
1 dead following crash near Monroe Civic Center

Latest News

“That’s one ingredient I always try to have to treat people nice... customer service, customer...
Feed Your Soul: A Serving of Hospitality and Customer Service
One place in Natchez, MS, is keeping with the history of the town's historic homes.
Feed Your Soul: A fun food destination with history
Juneteenth National Independence. Jubilee Day.
Juneteenth 2023 celebrations happening around the ArkLaMiss
Nutritional benefits of cherries with nutritionist Jen Avis
Nutritional benefits of cherries with nutritionist Jen Avis