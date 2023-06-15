KNOE Thursday Noon Forecast: Severe Weather Threats Continue

*A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for Winn and La Salle parishes until 8 PM.*

A small break from the active weather and storms will take place in the afternoon and evening. Unfortunately, strong to severe storms will return overnight. Storms will stick around into Friday. Rain chances will lower this weekend for the area, but a couple of severe storms will still be possible. We are likely to see high heat indices in the triple digits this weekend and for parts of next week. Make sure to stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade if you have to be outside for long periods of time.

Today: Skies will become partly cloudy as the rain clears out. Highs are expected to peak in the low 90s.

Tonight: Another round of storms will arrive in the region after midnight, with rain chances at 60%. These storms will be capable of producing large hail and damaging winds. Lows will fall to the low 70s.

Tomorrow: Isolated rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible in the morning and later in the day, with rain chances at 40%. Daytime highs will reach the low 90s.

Saturday: A hot day as temperatures will be on the climb. If you plan to be outside, make sure to drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks in the shade. Highs will peak in the mid and upper 90s. An isolated storm or two is possible, with rain chances at 20%.

Sunday: Hot conditions are sticking around as highs climb to the upper 90s under partly cloudy skies. Rain chances will once again be low at 20%.

Monday, Juneteenth: If you are planning to head to any Juneteenth events, make sure to grab a water bottle and stay hydrated. Highs will climb to the mid and upper 90s under sunny skies. Rain chances will be low.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and hot with another day of highs in the mid and upper 90s. An isolated thunderstorm or two is possible, with rain chances at 10%.

Wednesday: Another hot one as highs climb into the mid and upper 90s. Skies will be partly cloudy around the region.

