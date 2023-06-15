KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast: Severe Weather Threats Tonight

with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
By Marcus Walter
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

More storms are likely this evening, with heat on the way for Weekend.

This evening there is a threat for severe weather. Storms mostly likely will occur toward midnight. Temperatures will lower into the low 70s.

Friday will bring morning rain and storms, followed by afternoon sunshine. Temperatures will reach into the low 90s.

Saturday there is a limited threat for rain showers and thunderstorms. It will be a warm day, with temperatures reaching the mid 90s.

Sunday, Father’s Day, will be a warm day, with temperatures reaching the mid 90s.

Monday, Juneteeth, will be a warm day with temperatures will reach the mid 90s.

Tuesday will bring more warmth, with temperatures in the mid 90s. It will be mostly sunny as well.

Wednesday will bring warmth once again. Temperatures will reach the mid 90. It will be mostly sunny as well.

Thursday will be a warm day, with temperatures in the low 90s. It will be mostly sunny.

BOOST YOUR WEATHER KNOWLEDGE:
KNOE 8 Weather Academy
KNOE 8 Weather Blog
Join Us on Facebook
Join Our Photo Group
KNOE 8 Weather app for Android
KNOE 8 Weather app for iOS

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There have been several reports of downed power lines and trees in the NELA area following...
Power outages, storm damage reported following ArkLaMiss severe weather
Authorities say 46-year-old Marta Elizeth Serrano-Alvarado and her 28-year-old daughter, Martha...
2 women arrested after 28-year-old enrolled at La. high school, pretending to be teen
Former President Donald Trump plead not guilty in the historical federal indictment
Sen. Bill Cassidy ‘concerned’ regarding Trump’s indictment
Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department have made an arrest in connection with a...
Police make arrest in connection with shooting caught on video, shared on social media
1 dead following crash near Monroe Civic Center
1 dead following crash near Monroe Civic Center

Latest News

KNOE Thursday Noon Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Thursday Noon Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Thursday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Thursday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
There have been several reports of downed power lines and trees in the NELA area following...
Power outages, storm damage reported following ArkLaMiss severe weather
The Ruston Fire Department responded to a report of a residential fire in the 700 block of...
Ruston firefighters respond to report of residential fire during severe weather