KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast: Severe Weather Threats Tonight

More storms are likely this evening, with heat on the way for Weekend.

This evening there is a threat for severe weather. Storms mostly likely will occur toward midnight. Temperatures will lower into the low 70s.

Friday will bring morning rain and storms, followed by afternoon sunshine. Temperatures will reach into the low 90s.

Saturday there is a limited threat for rain showers and thunderstorms. It will be a warm day, with temperatures reaching the mid 90s.

Sunday, Father’s Day, will be a warm day, with temperatures reaching the mid 90s.

Monday, Juneteeth, will be a warm day with temperatures will reach the mid 90s.

Tuesday will bring more warmth, with temperatures in the mid 90s. It will be mostly sunny as well.

Wednesday will bring warmth once again. Temperatures will reach the mid 90. It will be mostly sunny as well.

Thursday will be a warm day, with temperatures in the low 90s. It will be mostly sunny.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.