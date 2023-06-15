Juneteenth 2023 celebrations happening around the ArkLaMiss

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Check out the list below to see how the ArkLaMiss is celebrating Juneteenth!

Monroe

Juneteenth Healing and Walk Chennault Park Drive, 7:30 a.m.

Juneteenth Parade, picnic to follow Lineup at Wossman High, 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Juneteenth Family Fun Day 1051 Chennault Park Dr., 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Juneteenth Writer’s Hub The Sugar Gallery at 131 N. 2nd St., 12-2 p.m.

Juneteenth Jubilee Business Expo Downtown River Market, 5-9 p.m.



Bastrop

Bastrop Juneteenth Celebration Dotson Park, 12-6 p.m.



Winnfield

Winnfield Juneteenth Celebration Winnfield Fair Grounds, tents up at 9 a.m., parade at 2 p.m., celebrations from 3-10 p.m.



El Dorado

Juneteenth Family Fun Mattocks Park, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.



Natchez

Natchez Juneteenth Tours Rev’s Country Tours is offering special tours focusing on African American history. The tours include education on the Reconstruction period, Jim Crow era, and Civic Rights Movement. Visit revscountrytours.com

Natchez Legends Concert Natchez City Auditorium, 6:30 p.m.



