Juneteenth 2023 celebrations happening around the ArkLaMiss

Juneteenth National Independence. Jubilee Day.
Juneteenth National Independence. Jubilee Day.(Vectorgraphics | WAFB)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Check out the list below to see how the ArkLaMiss is celebrating Juneteenth!

Monroe

  • Juneteenth Healing and Walk
    • Chennault Park Drive, 7:30 a.m.
  • Juneteenth Parade, picnic to follow
    • Lineup at Wossman High, 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.
  • Juneteenth Family Fun Day
    • 1051 Chennault Park Dr., 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
  • Juneteenth Writer’s Hub
    • The Sugar Gallery at 131 N. 2nd St., 12-2 p.m.
  • Juneteenth Jubilee Business Expo
    • Downtown River Market, 5-9 p.m.

Bastrop

  • Bastrop Juneteenth Celebration
    • Dotson Park, 12-6 p.m.

Winnfield

  • Winnfield Juneteenth Celebration
    • Winnfield Fair Grounds, tents up at 9 a.m., parade at 2 p.m., celebrations from 3-10 p.m.

El Dorado

  • Juneteenth Family Fun
    • Mattocks Park, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Natchez

  • Natchez Juneteenth Tours
    • Rev’s Country Tours is offering special tours focusing on African American history. The tours include education on the Reconstruction period, Jim Crow era, and Civic Rights Movement. Visit revscountrytours.com
  • Natchez Legends Concert
    • Natchez City Auditorium, 6:30 p.m.

Don’t forget to submit videos and photos to KNOE’s website of all the Juneteenth celebrations!

