Juneteenth 2023 celebrations happening around the ArkLaMiss
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Check out the list below to see how the ArkLaMiss is celebrating Juneteenth!
Monroe
- Juneteenth Healing and Walk
- Chennault Park Drive, 7:30 a.m.
- Juneteenth Parade, picnic to follow
- Lineup at Wossman High, 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.
- Juneteenth Family Fun Day
- 1051 Chennault Park Dr., 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Juneteenth Writer’s Hub
- The Sugar Gallery at 131 N. 2nd St., 12-2 p.m.
- Juneteenth Jubilee Business Expo
- Downtown River Market, 5-9 p.m.
Bastrop
- Bastrop Juneteenth Celebration
- Dotson Park, 12-6 p.m.
Winnfield
- Winnfield Juneteenth Celebration
- Winnfield Fair Grounds, tents up at 9 a.m., parade at 2 p.m., celebrations from 3-10 p.m.
El Dorado
- Juneteenth Family Fun
- Mattocks Park, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Natchez
- Natchez Juneteenth Tours
- Rev’s Country Tours is offering special tours focusing on African American history. The tours include education on the Reconstruction period, Jim Crow era, and Civic Rights Movement. Visit revscountrytours.com
- Natchez Legends Concert
- Natchez City Auditorium, 6:30 p.m.
