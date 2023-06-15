Gov. Edwards announces historic employment rates in Louisiana

By Madison Remrey
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Gov. John Bel Edwards announced on June 15 that the state has had a historic number of Louisianans employed for the third month in a row.

“For a third consecutive month, we have set a record high for the number of employed Louisianans,” Bel Edwards said in a Facebook post. “I am inspired daily by the talent and work ethic of our great people. We will continue our bipartisan work to grow our economy and create good paying jobs.”

For more information on jobs available in Louisiana, visit the Louisiana Workforce Commission’s website. Here, workers can find resources such as job applications, unemployment benefits, job fairs, recruitment videos and more. Employers can find resources such as training, finding employees, listing a job opening and more.

