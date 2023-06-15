Feed Your Soul: A Serving of Hospitality and Customer Service

630 N West Ave, El Dorado, AR 71730
“That’s one ingredient I always try to have to treat people nice... customer service, customer service... Treat them like I want to be treated.”
By Charles Burkett
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL DORADO, Ar. (KNOE) - If you find yourself in El Dorado near the corner of North West Avenue and Grove Street, you might discover the smell of barbecue. Lee Weeks works just across the street, where the smell is a city block air freshener.

“Man, I get that smell all the time. It’s a good smell. It’s a good smell, though,” said Weeks.

That smell will lead you to Owens Barbecue.

Before cooking barbecue, owner Kelly Owens had an interesting career.

“Thirty-seven years of government work, three years Army, 34 years, Postal Service, elevator post office,” said Owens.

Now he delivers something even better.

He remembers barbecue as something he and his father did.

“Just a father-son relationship. We barbecued and continue to barbecued, and we barbecued, " said Owens. “After I retired, just having fun on a Friday, selling a little barbecue, and then end up at Friday after Friday, and then all of a sudden it turned into a business.”

Weeks said the food here is amazing and makes it hard to choose just one. The last time he got something from Owens, he had the chicken.

“I don’t necessarily got no favorite. It’s all good. It’s all good. Everything on that menu,” said Weeks. “Man, it falls apart in your mouth.”

I found out that is the case for most of the meat he cooks, like the ribs. They are fall-apart good that will melt in your mouth. I tried to see if Owens would change the name to Tender and Tasty’s, but he decided to keep the original name.

Owens’s son, Jeremy, says growing up, the philosophy of cooking is about more than the food.

“Food always brings people together. Some of them call him the BBQ preacher man, so they love it, man,” said Jeremy. “I think they just love his spirit too, so they don’t mind coming by. He’ll minister to people when they take it to their truck and stuff like that. And people just like to be loved.”

When you ask, Owens will tell you that is the secret ingredient to the flavor he delivers.

“That’s one ingredient I always try to have to treat people nice - customer service. Treat them like I want to be treated.”

So, stop by Owens Barbecue, where the hospitality and flavor are delivered daily to Feed Your Soul.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There have been several reports of downed power lines and trees in the NELA area following...
Power outages, storm damage reported following ArkLaMiss severe weather
Authorities say 46-year-old Marta Elizeth Serrano-Alvarado and her 28-year-old daughter, Martha...
2 women arrested after 28-year-old enrolled at La. high school, pretending to be teen
Former President Donald Trump plead not guilty in the historical federal indictment
Sen. Bill Cassidy ‘concerned’ regarding Trump’s indictment
Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department have made an arrest in connection with a...
Police make arrest in connection with shooting caught on video, shared on social media
1 dead following crash near Monroe Civic Center
1 dead following crash near Monroe Civic Center

Latest News

“Actually, it feels like to me a slap in the face. What we have now is a decreased amount."
Louisiana legislators cut proposed teacher pay raise in budget
One place in Natchez, MS, is keeping with the history of the town's historic homes.
Feed Your Soul: A fun food destination with history
Juneteenth National Independence. Jubilee Day.
Juneteenth 2023 celebrations happening around the ArkLaMiss
Nutritional benefits of cherries with nutritionist Jen Avis
Nutritional benefits of cherries with nutritionist Jen Avis