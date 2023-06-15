Feed Your Soul: A fun food destination with history

NATCHEZ, Ms. (KNOE) - Interesting places to eat are always on the menu for people who travel. When on the road, Laura and Rex Denton try to find out-of-the-way local restaurants to eat at.

”We really look for local wherever we go,” said Laura Denton.

This stop was a suggestion from a close friend.

“Our neighbor, her dad grew up in Vidalia, Louisiana, which is right across the Mississippi River,” said Laura

The Malt Shop has been here for a while.

“When I was five years old at Braden Elementary and my brother and I would come here after school to get a milkshake or burger, or whatever, my mom would pick us up here at the malt shop instead of over at the school,” said owner Charles Bass, who recently purchased the restaurant a little over a year and a half ago.

He understands its importance to this community, being that it has been here for 70 years.

Natchez is a tourist destination with a lot of history.

“People come to see the old homes, and this is kind of a stop that people come by,” said Bass.

He has seen people from all over the globe grab a treat.

“From California to New York to Canada, I mean from all over,” said Bass.

The customers who stop to eat love the food here.

“It’s good, good, good. It’s catfish. The oysters are really good, too,” said Rex Denton.

The catfish plate is fantastic, but grab a shake, malt, or some ice cream to top off your visit.

“I had a caramel, and it was really good,” said Rex Denton.

For locals, the malt shop is a place that has been consistent for years.

“Restaurants have come and gone in Natchez, Mississippi,” said Denton. “But the malt shop has always been here.”

With great food and nostalgia, be assured The Malt Shop will be here for many more years to feed your soul.

