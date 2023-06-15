Caught on camera: Cement tanker catches fire, explodes in Texas

Fire officials say the boom on the cement tanker hit a power line, which caused it to catch fire. (WFAA via CNN)
By WFAA Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHARDSON, Texas (WFAA) - A cement tanker exploded in Texas after fire officials say its extension boom hit some power lines.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon at an intersection near U.S. Route 75 in Richardson, Texas. The city’s fire department says the boom on the cement tanker hit a power line, which caused it to catch fire.

As the tanker was set ablaze, helicopter video showed it explode.

The truck operator got out safely, and officials say no one was hurt in the incident.

Fire crews needed to wait for the power line to be shut off before starting to put out the blaze.

Power was knocked out to about 1,200 customers in the area, due to the downed power line, but has since been restored.

Copyright 2023 WFAA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There have been several reports of downed power lines and trees in the NELA area following...
Power outages, storm damage reported following ArkLaMiss severe weather
Authorities say 46-year-old Marta Elizeth Serrano-Alvarado and her 28-year-old daughter, Martha...
2 women arrested after 28-year-old enrolled at La. high school, pretending to be teen
Former President Donald Trump plead not guilty in the historical federal indictment
Sen. Bill Cassidy ‘concerned’ regarding Trump’s indictment
Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department have made an arrest in connection with a...
Police make arrest in connection with shooting caught on video, shared on social media
1 dead following crash near Monroe Civic Center
1 dead following crash near Monroe Civic Center

Latest News

FILE - Tributes hang on a fence outside of Club Q on Feb. 22, 2023, in Colorado Springs, Colo....
Colorado gay nightclub shooter expected to strike plea deal: ‘I have to take responsibility’
Club Q shooting survivors selected as grand marshals for Pride parade in Denver
NELA water system boil advisories, updated 6/15
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Florida Department of Corrections shows Duane Owen....
Florida set to execute man convicted of 1984 murders, rapes while children slept nearby
President Joe Biden speaks at the League of Conservation Voters annual capital dinner in...
Biden targets junk fees with executives from Live Nation, SeatGeek and Airbnb