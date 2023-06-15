Arkansas Supreme Court allows LEARNS Act to take effect

(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - In a Thursday morning ruling, the Arkansas Supreme Court said the new education law known as the LEARNS Act can start immediately.

K8 News reported back in May that a judge issued a temporary restraining order on the LEARNS Act.

However, the state supreme court voided the restraining order.

There’s a separate lawsuit filed by concerned parents and Citizens for Arkansas Public Education and Students.

The lawsuit states that because the act had an emergency clause, that was not voted on separately from the bill, Arkansas LEARNS is not yet state law.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There have been several reports of downed power lines and trees in the NELA area following...
Power outages, storm damage reported following ArkLaMiss severe weather
Authorities say 46-year-old Marta Elizeth Serrano-Alvarado and her 28-year-old daughter, Martha...
2 women arrested after 28-year-old enrolled at La. high school, pretending to be teen
Former President Donald Trump plead not guilty in the historical federal indictment
Sen. Bill Cassidy ‘concerned’ regarding Trump’s indictment
Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department have made an arrest in connection with a...
Police make arrest in connection with shooting caught on video, shared on social media
1 dead following crash near Monroe Civic Center
1 dead following crash near Monroe Civic Center

Latest News

Louisiana State Capitol
Miscarriage certificates, similar to birth certificates, could soon be issued in Louisiana
Heat related deaths rise in Maricopa County.
LDH releases report covering heat-related illness, hospitalizations
Longtime supporter of the Miss Louisiana pageant, Patti Rigal, has died
Patti Rigal- Miss La supporter
Longtime supporter of the Miss Louisiana pageant, Patti Rigal, has died
Miss Louisiana Organization mourning long-time friend during pageant week