Skip to content
News
Weather
Sports
Our Town
Livestream
Contests
News
Arkansas
COVID-19 Info
What's Your Story
National
Regional
State
Weather
Weather Maps
Radar
Weather Blog
Weather Academy
Weather Radio
Severe Weather Resources
Closings
Livestream
Sports
Local Scores
Beat the Ace
Team of the Week
Aaron's Aces
Cheerleader Challenge
Stats & Predictions
How to Watch
Community Calendar
Contests
COVID-19 Map
Good Morning ArkLaMiss
Guest Recipes
Guest Interview Request Form
Health Connections
Perfect Home
Our Town
Service Salute
Submit Photos and Videos
Feed Your Soul
Recommend Your Favorite Restaurant
Mr. Food
Talking Food
TV Listings
Station Jobs
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Closed Captioning
Submit a News Tip
The CW
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
PowerNation
InvestigateTV
Latest Newscasts
Press Releases
2 weather alerts in effect
Dismiss Weather Alerts Alerts Bar
AHEC program gives high school students a look into the medical field
AHEC PROGRAM
By
Rylee Kramer
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 12:13 AM CDT
|
Updated: 46 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.
Most Read
1 dead following crash near Monroe Civic Center
Woman presumed dead tries to break out of her coffin during wake
Sen. Bill Cassidy ‘concerned’ regarding Trump’s indictment
Power outages, storm damage reported following ArkLaMiss severe weather
2 women arrested after 28-year-old enrolled at La. high school, pretending to be teen
Latest News
AHEC PROGRAM
KNOE Late Wednesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
High school football stars smile for annual photo shoot
ULM football hosts prospect camp