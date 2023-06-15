$150 million worth of meth found in maple syrup containers

New Zealand police have seized $150 million worth of methamphetamine hidden in maple syrup containers. (Credit: New Zealand Police Handout via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Police in New Zealand have seized a record amount of methamphetamine, which was hidden in maple syrup containers arriving from Canada.

Officials say the drug bust involved more than 700 kilograms of meth, worth more than $150 million.

The seizure was made in January as part of an operation that also involved police from Australia and Canada, from where the drugs came.

The drugs are the largest attempted smuggling of methamphetamine into New Zealand, according to New Zealand Police Commissioner Andrew Coster.

Officials said six people have been arrested, and they are yet to make their court appearance

“The international drug trade and organized crime groups are creating havoc and harm in communities around the globe, and our best opportunity to disrupt, intercept and keep our communities safe is to work collaboratively with other agencies and other nations,” Coster said.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There have been several reports of downed power lines and trees in the NELA area following...
Power outages, storm damage reported following ArkLaMiss severe weather
Authorities say 46-year-old Marta Elizeth Serrano-Alvarado and her 28-year-old daughter, Martha...
2 women arrested after 28-year-old enrolled at La. high school, pretending to be teen
Former President Donald Trump plead not guilty in the historical federal indictment
Sen. Bill Cassidy ‘concerned’ regarding Trump’s indictment
Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department have made an arrest in connection with a...
Police make arrest in connection with shooting caught on video, shared on social media
1 dead following crash near Monroe Civic Center
1 dead following crash near Monroe Civic Center

Latest News

Dramatic video shows the moment a bolt of lightning fired down from the sky and struck Eric...
‘It was like a bomb’: Man revived after being struck by lightning
British actress and former Labour Party member Glenda Jackson poses for photographers as they...
Two-time Oscar winner Glenda Jackson, who mixed acting with politics, dies at 87
A dog was caught on camera fending off a young black bear in his family's front yard in...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Dog chases away bear in family’s front yard
COVID vaccine booster
FDA advisory panel to consider updated COVID-19 vaccine booster
A person is silhouetted against the sky at sunset at Papago Park in Phoenix on Thursday, March...
Suicides and homicides among young Americans jumped early in the pandemic, study says