Zoo Buddy: Flamingos!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Meet Hans and Franz! They’re flamingos at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo in Monroe.

When the avian flu was first detected around the zoo, the staff put up all the birds to keep them safe. Then, the weather got too cold to bring them out. Now - the flamingos are back out right at the front of the zoo!

“Flamingos are very social birds,” says zookeeper Cheyenne Speights. “A flock of flamingos is called a flamboyance and you can find flamingos in a group of over 1000. And that is really important for social interaction for flamingos as well as their safety because when they have babies, about five days after they hatch, they leave the nest and all of the babies will hang out together. And they will be able to find their own particular baby by the sound of their voice.”

She says they can live 40 to 60 years long and can be found in most places except the Arctic or Australia.

“They basically get that pink color from the food that they eat,” says General Curator Lisa Taylor. “They actually turn their head upside down and they filter feed so they get all of these little crustacea, which actually carries carotenoids in it. And they digest that and bam, it goes into the feathers. And we have pink beautiful feathers.”

“It takes two years to get those pink feathers,” explains Speights. “And what they do is - it’s called crop milk - that the parents feed to them. They make it in their crop, and they take that carotenoid protein from their liver and mix it and then they will feed it to the baby. And the baby will store that pigment into the liver for two years waiting for the adult feathers to come in.”

When they’re first born they’re a fluffy white-grey color.

“Their beaks are actually straight when they hatch. And it takes about 11 weeks for that curve of the beak to start,” says Speights.

You can find these guys right at the front gate of the zoo! The splash pad is open every day of the week for the summer season and the train and boat ride are also running.

The zoo is open every day of the week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can visit the zoo’s Facebook page for more information.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.