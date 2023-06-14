SUBMIT PHOTOS: ArkLaMiss Juneteenth celebrations 2023

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - According to the National Museum of African American History, Juneteenth came to be once enslaved people in the western most Confederate state of Texas were finally freed on June 19, 1865, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation had taken effect in 1863.

How is the ArkLaMiss celebrating Juneteenth? Submit photos and videos of Juneteenth events and celebrations down below.

