SUBMIT PHOTOS: ArkLaMiss Juneteenth Celebrations 2023

Origins of Juneteenth
By Madison Remrey
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - According to the National Museum of African American History, Juneteenth came to be once enslaved people in the western most Confederate state of Texas were finally freed on June 19, 1865, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation had taken effect in 1863.

How is the ArkLaMiss celebrating Juneteenth? Submit photos and videos of Juneteenth events and celebrations down below.

SUBMIT PHOTOS: ArkLaMiss Juneteenth celebrations 2023

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead following crash near Monroe Civic Center
1 dead following crash near Monroe Civic Center
During the wake, 76-year-old Bella Montoya was hitting the coffin, trying to get out.
Woman presumed dead tries to break out of her coffin during wake
United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's 100m...
Olympic gold medalist Tori Bowie died from childbirth complications, autopsy finds
Former President Donald Trump plead not guilty in the historical federal indictment
Sen. Bill Cassidy ‘concerned’ regarding Trump’s indictment
Entergy
Entergy bills increasing with the summer heat

Latest News

Father’s Day this year is on June 17.
SUBMIT PHOTOS: Father’s Day 2023
An Arkansas State alumna is the new Miss Arkansas.
A-State alum crowned Miss Arkansas 2023
Spotify
KNOE Collaborative Playlist: Check out your local news station’s music taste
Mickey Gilley
Mickey Gilley Golf Scramble comes to Natchez