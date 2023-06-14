Several Juneteenth events are coming to Monroe

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - As we get deeper into the month of June, Monroe is ramping up its Juneteenth events. Today Councilwoman Juanita Woods joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss with Marie Brown to talk about the upcoming events. They say they are excited to celebrate the 2nd annual Juneteenth Month for the City of Monroe.

This Friday:

There will be a Juneteenth parade in the Town of Richwood at 6 p.m. There will also be a historical artifacts and art exhibit that evening. At the African American Museum, there will be a “He Matters Reception” and an awards ceremony.

This Saturday:

The African American Museum will be hosting a walk-a-thon in honor of Nancy Johnson and a Juneteenth family and fun day, and they will also have the 4th annual Juneteenth Jubilee at the Rivermarket from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday, June 30th:

There will be a Motown concert at the African American Museum.

