Ruston firefighters respond to report of residential fire during severe weather

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - The Ruston Fire Department is investigating a residential fire on the 700 block of Eastland Ave. that was seemingly caused by severe weather on June 14, according to RFD Chief Thomas Leith.

Leith says he believes lightning struck a metal pole around 3:45 p.m. during the severe weather which possibly caused the residential fire. There is minimal smoke damage inside the residence.

Two dogs were rescued by RFD and the owner was not home at the time.

RFD says there are no injuries or deaths.

This is an ongoing investigation.

