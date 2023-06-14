Ruston firefighters respond to report of residential fire during severe weather

The Ruston Fire Department responded to a report of a residential fire in the 700 block of...
The Ruston Fire Department responded to a report of a residential fire in the 700 block of Eastland Avenue following severe weather.(Source: KNOE Staff)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - The Ruston Fire Department is investigating a residential fire on the 700 block of Eastland Ave. that was seemingly caused by severe weather on June 14, according to RFD Chief Thomas Leith.

Leith says he believes lightning struck a metal pole around 3:45 p.m. during the severe weather which possibly caused the residential fire. There is minimal smoke damage inside the residence.

Two dogs were rescued by RFD and the owner was not home at the time.

RFD says there are no injuries or deaths.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead following crash near Monroe Civic Center
1 dead following crash near Monroe Civic Center
During the wake, 76-year-old Bella Montoya was hitting the coffin, trying to get out.
Woman presumed dead tries to break out of her coffin during wake
Former President Donald Trump plead not guilty in the historical federal indictment
Sen. Bill Cassidy ‘concerned’ regarding Trump’s indictment
Entergy
Entergy bills increasing with the summer heat
United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's 100m...
Olympic gold medalist Tori Bowie died from childbirth complications, autopsy finds

Latest News

The US Army was created June 14, 1775
Ouachita Parish Celebrates US Army’s 248th birthday
Feed Your Soul: A Serving of Hospitality and Customer Service
US ARMY BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION
KNOE Wednesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Wednesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
There have been several reports of downed power lines and trees in the NELA area following...
Power outages, storm damage reported following ArkLaMiss severe weather