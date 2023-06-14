Power outages, storm damage reported following ArkLaMiss severe weather

There are reports of power outages and storm damage following the severe weather on June 14.
By Madison Remrey
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - There are reports of power outages along with storm damage following severe weather in the ArkLaMiss on June 14.

Chief Steve Rogers of Ruston Police Department says there are trees down as well as power lines down in Ruston.

Entergy is reporting 1,999 power outages in Lincoln Parish along with 500 power outages in Ouachita Parish.

Check back to this story and KNOE’s website to remain up-to-date as new reports continue to emerge.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

