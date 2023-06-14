Power outages, storm damage reported following ArkLaMiss severe weather

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - There are reports of power outages along with storm damage following severe weather in the ArkLaMiss on June 14.

Chief Steve Rogers of Ruston Police Department says there are trees down as well as power lines down in Ruston.

Entergy is reporting 1,999 power outages in Lincoln Parish along with 500 power outages in Ouachita Parish.

