Police make arrest in connection with shooting caught on video, shared on social media

Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department have made an arrest in connection with a shooting that occurred earlier this month.

Authorities said the shooting happened on Longridge Avenue near S. Sherwood Forest Blvd.

One person has been arrested on a charge of attempted murder in connection with the incident.

There is a video of the shooting incident being shared on social media.

***WARNING: THE VIDEO BELOW INCLUDES GRAPHIC CONTENT. VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED.***

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

