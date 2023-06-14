Ouachita Parish Celebrates US Army’s 248th birthday

The Army was created on June 14, 1775
By De’Vante Martin
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The US Army is celebrating its 248th birthday today, and local officials celebrated with cake at Kayla’s Kitchen in West Monroe, and the Monroe Mayor’s Office. Officials say it’s a great day to honor the nation’s premier fighting force.

“Service has changed my life and it’s changed millions and millions of people’s lives,” Sergeant First Class Leslie Whiting said. “We’re celebrating the Army’s birthday today but all of the services of the department of defense are great avenues for a career, for an education, and a change of pace.”

The US Army was created in the year 1775. It is the oldest of the six military branches and was founded as the Continental Army amid the Revolutionary War by an act of the Second Continental Congress.

