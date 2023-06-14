KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast: Increased Severe Threat this Afternoon

Multiple rounds of strong to severe storms continue to impact the region. These storms are capable of producing very large hail up to 2″ in diameter, damaging winds up to 70 mph, tornadoes, frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall. Stay weather aware and have ways to receive alerts. We will continue to keep storms in the forecast through the end of the workweek, but storm chances should lower this weekend. Daytime highs will be on the climb this weekend as the upper 90s scoot into the forecast.

Today: Storms will exit this morning then, partly cloudy skies can be expected. Highs will be peaking in the low 90s. Strong to severe storms will be likely again during the afternoon and evening, with rain chances at 60%. Severe weather threats will be moderately higher compared to the previous two days.

Tonight: More storms are expected to develop around the region as rain chances stay around 60%. Severe weather will still be possible even during the overnight hours. Lows will drop into the low 70s.

Tomorrow: Morning thunderstorms will be possible in the region, with rain chances around 50%. Skies will become partly cloudy. Highs are expected to peak in the low 90s.

Friday: Isolated rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible in the morning and later in the day, with rain chances at 30%. Daytime highs will reach the low 90s.

Saturday: A hot day as temperatures will start to approach triple-digits in some places. If you plan to be outside, make sure to drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks in the shade. Highs will peak in the mid and upper 90s. An isolated storm or two is possible, with rain chances at 10%.

Sunday: Hot conditions are sticking around as highs climb to the upper 90s under partly cloudy skies. Rain chances will once again be low at 10%.

Monday, Juneteenth: If you are planning to head to any Juneteenth events, make sure to grab a water bottle and stay hydrated. Highs will climb to the upper 90s under partly cloudy skies. Rain chances will be low at 20%.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and hot with another day of highs in the mid and upper 90s.

