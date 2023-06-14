KNOE Wednesday Evening Forecast: More Showers, More Storms

Tonight, more showers and storms are likely. Some storms may become severe with damaging wind and hail. Temperatures will lower into the low 70s.

Thursday will bring some morning rain showers and storms. By afternoon, conditions will be bright and sunny. Temperatures will reach the low 90s.

Friday will bring more early rain showers and storms followed by afternoon sunshine. Temperatures will reach into the low 90s once again.

Saturday will be hot and humid with temperatures reach the mid 90s. It will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny for the ArkLaMiss.

Sunday will be a hot day as well, with temperatures reaching the upper 90s. It will be mostly sunny as high pressure begins to build into the region.

Monday will be bright, sunny and hot, with temperatures reaching the upper 90s.

It stays hot into Tuesday with temperatures reaching the mid 90s. It will be mostly sunny as well.

Wednesday will be a hot day as well, with temperatures reaching the mid 90s. It will be mostly sunny as well.

