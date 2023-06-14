City of Monroe to host Picnic in the Park

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe is promoting healthy living with its upcoming picnic event. It’s called Picnic in the Park and will be at Forsythe Park on June 22nd. It’s a free event, beginning at 5 p.m. and ending at 8 p.m.

Kimberly Essex and Hope Frugé joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss this morning to talk about the event. They say the goal of the event is for people to elevate their quality of life. They say it’s a family fun event and will include family fun workouts as well. They also say there will be food trucks with healthy and nutritious food choices.

