City of Monroe to host Picnic in the Park

The City of Monroe is promoting healthy living with Picnic in the Park.
By Fredrick Jackson
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe is promoting healthy living with its upcoming picnic event. It’s called Picnic in the Park and will be at Forsythe Park on June 22nd. It’s a free event, beginning at 5 p.m. and ending at 8 p.m.

Kimberly Essex and Hope Frugé joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss this morning to talk about the event. They say the goal of the event is for people to elevate their quality of life. They say it’s a family fun event and will include family fun workouts as well. They also say there will be food trucks with healthy and nutritious food choices.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead following crash near Monroe Civic Center
1 dead following crash near Monroe Civic Center
During the wake, 76-year-old Bella Montoya was hitting the coffin, trying to get out.
Woman presumed dead tries to break out of her coffin during wake
United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's 100m...
Olympic gold medalist Tori Bowie died from childbirth complications, autopsy finds
Former President Donald Trump arrives at Trump National Doral resort in Doral, Fla., Monday,...
Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges that he illegally kept classified documents
Entergy
Entergy bills increasing with the summer heat

Latest News

Meet Hanz and Franz! They're two flamingos at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo in Monroe.
Zoo Buddy: Flamingos!
Zoo Buddy: Flamingos!
Monroe preparing for events to honor Juneteenth.
Several Juneteenth events are coming to Monroe
Monroe preparing for events to honor Juneteenth.
Several Juneteenth events are coming to Monroe