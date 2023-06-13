US military says helicopter accident in Syria left 22 troops injured

Soldiers with Alpha Troop, 1st Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat...
Soldiers with Alpha Troop, 1st Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, make their way to an oil production facility to meet with its management team, in the Central Command area of responsibility, on Oct. 27, 2020.(Source: U.S. Army/Jensen Guillory)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIRUT (AP) - A helicopter “mishap” in northeast Syria over the weekend left 22 United States service members injured, the U.S. military said Tuesday, adding that the cause of the accident was under investigation.

The military statement said the service members were receiving treatment and 10 have been moved to “higher care facilities” outside the region.

It said that “a helicopter mishap in northeastern Syria resulted in the injuries of various degrees of 22 U.S. service members,” and the accident occurred Sunday and is under investigation, “although no enemy fire was reported.”

On any given day there are at least 900 U.S. forces in Syria, along with an undisclosed number of contractors. U.S. forces advise and assist the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces in the fight against the Islamic State group.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office reported that a 39-year-old man was killed in a crash in...
Two dead in Union Parish crash
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
According to a press release from Louisiana State Police Troop F, a fatal crash in Richland...
Columbia woman killed in two-vehicle crash
Melba Mebane, 90, is retiring after working in the same Dillard's store in Tyler, Texas, for...
Woman retires from Dillard’s after over 70 years of service
Ouachita Candy Company property
City of Monroe awarded more than $800k for cleanup project

Latest News

Documents: Mass shooting in Maryland started after parking complaint
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, front left, shots over Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo, front...
Denver Nuggets beat Miami Heat 94-89 to win first NBA Championship
KNOE Late Monday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Late Monday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
Treat Williams, a veteran actor known for his roles in the TV series “Everwood” and in the 1979...
Actor Treat Williams dies after motorcycle accident