Sen. Bill Cassidy ‘concerned’ regarding Trump’s indictment

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy has addressed his thoughts on former President Donald Trump’s indictment. Cassidy says no one is above the law.

“Of course, that’s incredibly concerning, what was he showing,” Cassidy questioned. “It’s clear he’s been targeted in the past, that’s clear. And this one, it seems like his own words indicate that he may have broken the law.”

Cassidy says that the public should let the process play out and the country has the judicial system for just that reason.

“It is what it is, it’s just not a whole lot to say that hasn’t been said already. We have a robust judicial system for moments like this.”

