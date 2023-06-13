Sen. Bill Cassidy ‘concerned’ regarding Trump’s indictment

Former President Donald Trump plead not guilty in the historical federal indictment
Former President Donald Trump plead not guilty in the historical federal indictment(KNOE)
By De’Vante Martin
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy has addressed his thoughts on former President Donald Trump’s indictment. Cassidy says no one is above the law.

“Of course, that’s incredibly concerning, what was he showing,” Cassidy questioned. “It’s clear he’s been targeted in the past, that’s clear. And this one, it seems like his own words indicate that he may have broken the law.”

Cassidy says that the public should let the process play out and the country has the judicial system for just that reason.

“It is what it is, it’s just not a whole lot to say that hasn’t been said already. We have a robust judicial system for moments like this.”

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead following crash near Monroe Civic Center
1 dead following crash near Monroe Civic Center
The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office reported that a 39-year-old man was killed in a crash in...
Two dead in Union Parish crash
Melba Mebane, 90, is retiring after working in the same Dillard's store in Tyler, Texas, for...
Woman retires from Dillard’s after over 70 years of service
During the wake, 76-year-old Bella Montoya was hitting the coffin, trying to get out.
Woman presumed dead tries to break out of her coffin during wake
On Monday, June 12, at 11 a.m., the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office, along with the Union Parish...
New details released on arrest of Louisiana Baptists leader Daryl Stagg

Latest News

Longview school buses
Ouachita Parish School Board Meeting
OPSB BOARD MEETING
KNOE Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
1 dead following crash near Monroe Civic Center
1 dead following crash near Monroe Civic Center