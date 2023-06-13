Ouachita Parish School Board Meeting

By Sophia Ridley
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - On June 13, the Ouachita Parish School Board approved the purchase of nine new school buses. The new buses are expected to cost one million dollars. The funding for them comes from the maintenance and operations fund.

This large purchase was necessary for the school district due to the buses aging out. Todd Guice, the Assistant Superintendent says the state of Louisiana requires buses to retire once they reach 25 years of age. The old buses will be pulled from the fleet and auctioned off for surplus.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

