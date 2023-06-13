KNOE Tuesday Noon Forecast: Multiple Rounds of Severe Weather

* A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is in effect for the western half of the region until 6 PM. *

Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected to impact the ArkLaMiss over the next few days as multiple disturbances bring us rain. These storms will be capable of producing damaging winds, very large hail, heavy rainfall, and a brief tornado or two. Make sure to have multiple ways to receive alerts and stay weather aware. The rain will finally begin to wrap up toward the end of the week, but temperatures will climb to the upper 90s.

Damaging winds, very large hail, a brief tornado or two, and heavy rain is possible. (Max)

Today: Severe storms will be possible once again, and it is looking like a wet start to the day. Rain chances are 50%. Heavy rain will be possible out the door for areas mainly north of I-20. Highs will peak in the mid and upper 80s.

Tonight: Thunderstorms are likely to continue around the region as rain chances remain around 50%. These storms will still have the energy to be severe. Lows will fall to the low 70s.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and warm, with highs peaking in the low 90s. Strong to severe storms will be likely again, with rain chances at 40%. Severe weather threats will be slightly higher compared to the previous two days.

Thursday: Morning thunderstorms will be possible in the region, with rain chances around 30%. Skies will become partly cloudy. Highs are expected to peak in the low 90s.

Friday: Isolated rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible later in the day, with rain chances at 20%. It will be a very hot afternoon as temperatures climb to the mid and upper 90s.

Saturday: Another hot day as temperatures will start to approach triple-digits in some places. If you plan to be outside, make sure to drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks in the shade. Highs will peak in the upper 90s.

Sunday: Hot conditions are sticking around as highs climb to the upper 90s under partly cloudy skies. Rain chances will once again be low at 20%.

Monday, Juneteenth: If you are planning to head to any Juneteenth events, make sure to grab a water bottle and stay hydrated. Highs will climb to the upper 90s under partly cloudy skies.

