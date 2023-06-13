KNOE Tuesday Evening Forecast: Multiple Rounds of Severe Weather

with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
By Marcus Walter
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
A stationary front and upper level disturbances sweeping across the ArkLaMiss will keep rain and severe storms in the forecast for the next two days.

Tonight, more showers and some severe storms are possible, with damaging wind and hail being the greatest threat with any storm that turns severe. It stays warm, with temperatures only down to the low 70s.

Wednesday will bring more showers and severe storms, especially during the middle of the day. Temperatures will still reach into the low 90s.

Thursday will bring more showers followed by drier afternoon conditions. Temperatures will reach into the low 90s.

Friday will bring sunny and dry weather conditions. It will be warm as well, with temperatures reaching the mid 90s.

Saturday will bring even warmer conditions. Temperatures will reach the upper 90s. It will be partly cloudy as well.

Sunday will be a warm day, with temperatures in the upper 90s. It will be partly cloudy as well, with a limited rain threat.

Monday will continue with the heat. Temperatures will be in the upper 90s. It will be mostly sunny as well.

Tuesday will continue with the heat as well. Temperatures will reach the mid 90s. It will be mostly sunny as well.

