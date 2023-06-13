Entergy bills increasing with the summer heat

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The summer heat is heading to the ArkLaMiss. That means customers will most likely see a rise in their energy bills.

Entergy spokesperson David Freese shared some tips to help keep those dollars in your pocket.

“Closing vents and rooms that aren’t being used. Using fans to cool off,” said Freese.

Make sure your fans are spinning counterclockwise, and have a recommendation for the thermostat as well.

“We often tell folks to keep it at 78 or the highest comfortable setting because not everyone is going to be comfortable with 78 degrees. Some folks would be more comfortable with 75- 76, it just depends on what your comfort level is,” said Freese.

Public Service Commission Director Foster Campbell says there are other ways Entergy could help.

“They’re charging us for the storm charges. We never had the storms, basically in North Louisiana. If you have an ice storm, we can fix that in a couple of weeks. Or if you have a tornado, two or three,” said Campbell.

He believes charges should be determined by location.

“Storm Charge was $5 billion. They put it on everybody’s bill, and I’m saying that they ought to pro-rate that for North Louisiana. If you buy insurance on a car, if you buy insurance on a house, it’s cheaper in north Louisiana than South Louisiana for one reason, the risk involved,” said Campbell.

Energy costs are only getting higher.

“Coming in for a huge rate increase, so you know the rates are already high, they want a big rate increase, and they want people in North Louisiana to pick up a disproportionate share of the bill, and I think we’re going to have to do something, " said Campbell. “I can’t support a big rate increase. Let’s say do something about helping people in north Louisiana.”

Entergy encourages customers to call if they need bill payment assistance and responded to the storm charges in a statement:

“In Louisiana and many states in the U.S., the costs to maintain and repair the electric system are allocated to all customers who are served by their respective utilities. Because all customers are vulnerable to weather events such as tornadoes, hurricanes, ice storms, severe thunderstorms and major hurricanes, it is in the best interest of customers that the costs to repair and replace the electric system after disasters be shared among all customers who receive power from the utility, as opposed to only those customers directly impacted by a weather event. This keeps storm recovery costs reasonable for all customers and avoids undue hardship that would result from allocating storm costs only to those customers whose communities are adversely affected by the weather event, whether that be a hurricane in South Louisiana or a tornado in North Louisiana.

Entergy Louisiana is committed to continuing to provide customers with clean, reliable and affordable power. Our team is working diligently to put forth a regulatory filing called a formula rate plan before our regulator, the Louisiana Public Service Commission, that we believe strikes the right balance of those three critical factors and, ultimately, allows our company to provide customers with the exceptional service they deserve.”

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.