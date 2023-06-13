1 dead following crash near Monroe Civic Center

1 dead following crash near Monroe Civic Center
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Police Department responded to a single-vehicle crash on June 12 around 4:30 p.m. in the 200 Block of N. 8th Street near Monroe Civic Center

MPD said the vehicle’s driver and its occupant were injured and transported to a local hospital. The driver, Corkahn Zinnererman, 47, died this morning, June 13, as a result of his injuries.

Toxicology reports are pending.

