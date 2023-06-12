West nile found twice in one area of West Monroe

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - West Nile has now been found twice in the West Monroe area. This is the third finding of the season in Ouachita Parish according to the Ouachita Parish Abatement District.

Officials say these findings are normal for the season and is prevalent in hot and dry climates.

“I would take more precaution if I lived in those areas right now and be a little more sensitive to it,” said Shannon Rider, Director of Ouachita Parish Abatement District. “I wouldn’t let it drive my decisions on what I do outside. We’re not to that point right now.”

Rider also recommended that the community use good judgement with using insect repellent that are EPA approved. EPA approved repellents include DEET, Picaridin, IR3535, and oil of lemon eucalyptus.

