WATCH: GPSO hosts press conference on sex crimes investigation involving young children

Grant Parish Sheriff's Office press conference
Grant Parish Sheriff's Office press conference(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - On Monday, June 12, at 11 a.m., the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office, along with the Union Parish and Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Offices, hosted a press conference in reference to a sex crimes case involving young children.

Last week, a prominent Louisiana Baptist leader in Cenla, Daryl Stagg, 60, of Pollock, was arrested and charged with three counts each of oral sexual battery (felony), first degree rape (felony), aggravated crimes against nature (felony) and indecent behavior with juveniles (felony).

CLICK HERE for more details on Stagg’s arrest.

You can watch the full press conference below:

Sheriff Steven McCain from Grant Parish, Sheriff Mark Wood from Rapides Parish and Sheriff Dusty Gates from Union Parish all attended the press conference.

A prominent Louisiana Baptist leader in the Central Louisiana area has been arrested.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office reported that a 39-year-old man was killed in a crash in...
Two dead in Union Parish crash
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
According to a press release from Louisiana State Police Troop F, a fatal crash in Richland...
Columbia woman killed in two-vehicle crash
Ouachita Candy Company property
City of Monroe awarded more than $800k for cleanup project
KNOE Monday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Monday Morning Forecast: Multiple Severe Weather Days

Latest News

KNOE Sunday Night Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Sunday Night Forecast with Jake Lambright
LSU celebrates berth to College World Series.
LSU celebrates Super Regional sweep for berth in CWS
The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office reported that a 39-year-old man was killed in a crash in...
Two dead in Union Parish crash
Colfax resident Gracie Reichman, then a rising senior at Louisiana Tech University, is crowned...
27 vying for Miss Louisiana crown