Murder suspect escapes jail in county vehicle, sheriff’s dept. says

Jonathan Paulman
Jonathan Paulman(St. Francis County Sheriff's Dept)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ST. FRANCIS CO., Ark. (WMC) - A man charged with murder escaped prison in eastern Arkansas, officials say.

St. Francis County Sheriff’s Department says Jonathan Paulman escaped custody. He was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

He was seen leaving the detention center in a white Dodge four-door pickup belonging to the county.

Paulman is charged with first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse after his arrest in January.

Officers found a burial site on his property behind a camper and found a body that had been buried there.

If you know where Paulman may be, call 870-633-2611.

