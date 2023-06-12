KNOE Sunday Night Forecast: Strong to Severe Storms Possible Monday and Tuesday

Today was a beautiful day in the ArkLaMiss! We saw sunny skies and temperatures in the low 90s. We do have the chance to see showers and storms tonight, and if we do some have the chance to become strong to severe. Rain chances are fairly low tonight, and most of us are expected to stay dry. Rain chances increase tomorrow and Tuesday, where we also have the potential to see a few strong to severe storms. Rain chances will finally taper off toward the end of the week, but as the rain chances taper off, the heat will be on the rise once again.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies are expected overnight tonight. A stray shower or two cannot be ruled out. A few storms may be severe. Low temperatures will fall into the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30%.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies are expected. Scattered showers and storms will be possible. A few storms may be severe. High temperatures will reach the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40%.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies are expected. A few showers and thunderstorms cannot be ruled out. A few storms may be severe. High temperatures will be warmer, reaching the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40%.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies are expected. A few showers and storms cannot be ruled out. High temperatures will top out in the low 90s. Chance of rain 30%.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies are expected. High temperatures will be HOT. They are expected to top out in the mid 90s. A stray shower or storm cannot be ruled out. Chance of rain 30%.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies are expected. High temperatures will be HOT. They are expected to top out in the upper 90s. A stray shower or storm cannot be ruled out. Chance of rain 20%.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies are expected. High temperatures will be HOT. They are expected to top out in the mid-upper 90s. A stray shower or storm cannot be ruled out. Chance of rain 20%.

